Mike Francesa Expressed His ‘Love’ And Said Goodbye To WFAN After 44 Years On Air

12.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

New York sports radio broadcasting legend Mike Francesa signed off for the final time on WFAN in New York on Friday evening, ending a 44-year run as the leading voice for New York City sports.

Francesa, a legend in the local sports scene in New York, ended his WFAN run on his own terms, giving an emotional signoff that featured his wife as the final caller on his talk show.

Fans and Francesa himself knew that the end was coming, as he announced the decision to seek other employment opportunities earlier in the year. But that doesn’t mean his final show was lacking emotion.

TAGSMIKE FRANCESAWFAN

