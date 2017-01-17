Getty Image

The Steelers escaped Kansas City on Sunday night with an 18-16 win in their Divisional Round matchup with the Chiefs to set up an AFC Championship matchup with the Patriots.

After the game, a fired up Mike Tomlin stood in front of his team in the locker room and delivered a passionate, profanity-laced speech about how they’ll be ready for the AFC Championship game despite the Patriots having more than a full extra day of rest on Pittsburgh. In the speech, he referred to the Patriots as “those a**holes” which sent the football world into a tizzy about the perceived slight at the Pats.

“When you get to this point in the journey, not a lot needs to be said,” said Tomlin. “Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations. We spotted those assholes a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the f*cking morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming. The chest pounding. Keep a low profile.”

The only reason we know about that speech and what was said is because Antonio Brown decided to record the whole thing and post it to Facebook. The post is now taken down, but not before the internet could record it and save it, serving as a friendly reminder that if you post something on the internet it will live forever whether you want it to or not.