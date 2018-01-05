A Hockey Fight Featured Sharks Center Joe Thornton Getting Part Of His Beard Ripped Out

01.04.18 29 mins ago

Getty Image

Jumbo Joe Thornton has grown a pretty impressive beard during his time with the San Jose Sharks. But he got a bit of an unexpected trim during a fight on Thursday night.

Thornton squared off with Toronto’s Nazem Kadri just two seconds into the first period of Leafs-Sharks on Thursday night, a clearly premeditated big of on-ice violence that indicates the two clearly do not like each other. And Kadri wasn’t gentle during the fight, grabbing Thornton’s jersey and, perhaps accidentally, a large chunk of his beard during the scrap.

You can sort of see Thornton’s beard getting pulled during the fight, but when the two hit the ice and the officials come in to shake the players loose from one another it’s clear that thing unusual happened during the fight. As in, you can see Kadri throw a big chunk of grayish beard onto the ice.

Around The Web

TAGSHOCKEY FIGHTSjoe thorntonSAN JOSE SHARKSTORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 day ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP