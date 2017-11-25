Nebraska Football Has Fired Mike Riley After Three Years

Getty Image

Nebraska is the latest college football program to make a coaching change. The school announced on Saturday morning that it had decided to part ways with Mike Riley. The veteran head coach accrued a 19-19 record in three years in Lincoln, including a 4-8 mark in 2017. Additionally, the Huskers were 12-14 in conference play during Riley’s time at the helm.

This is one of the more unsurprising moves of college football’s coaching search season. Nebraska looked listless this year under Riley, with four straight losses to end the year. Additionally, the team allowed at least 54 points in each of its last three games.

Huskers athletic director Bill Moos released a short statement on Twitter about the move. Moos praised Riley’s trademark professionalism, but cited the team’s lack of success as the motivating factor behind the decision to change coaches.