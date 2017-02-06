You’ll never believe this, but New England fans are not fond of Roger Goodell. After the Patriots came back to beat Atlanta in overtime, 34-28, Goodell had to owner Robert Kraft the Lombardi Trophy. It was a highly-anticipated moment, something that many football fans were interested to see no matter their fandom.

Patriots fans were especially stoked, because they finally got the chance to boo Goodell for the first time since Tom Brady was suspended for Deflategate. You can tell that New England fans had been waiting to do this for months, as a wall of sound nearly muted Goodell while he was trying to congratulate the champions.

New England fans had tried calling Goodell out in the past. Most notably, the fans in Foxboro trolled the commissioner with a “where is Roger?” chant during the AFC Championship Game – Goodell skipped out on the chance to go watch the Patriots win the conference. Instead, he decided to head to Atlanta to watch the Falcons win the NFC.

Hopefully, the whole Goodell vs. New England thing came to something of an end tonight. There are plenty of reasons for both sides to dislike each other for reasons other than deflated footballs, anyway.