Roger Goodell Was Booed Mercilessly When He Handed The Patriots The Super Bowl Trophy

#New England Patriots #Super Bowl LI
02.05.17 10 mins ago

You’ll never believe this, but New England fans are not fond of Roger Goodell. After the Patriots came back to beat Atlanta in overtime, 34-28, Goodell had to owner Robert Kraft the Lombardi Trophy. It was a highly-anticipated moment, something that many football fans were interested to see no matter their fandom.

Patriots fans were especially stoked, because they finally got the chance to boo Goodell for the first time since Tom Brady was suspended for Deflategate. You can tell that New England fans had been waiting to do this for months, as a wall of sound nearly muted Goodell while he was trying to congratulate the champions.

New England fans had tried calling Goodell out in the past. Most notably, the fans in Foxboro trolled the commissioner with a “where is Roger?” chant during the AFC Championship Game – Goodell skipped out on the chance to go watch the Patriots win the conference. Instead, he decided to head to Atlanta to watch the Falcons win the NFC.

Hopefully, the whole Goodell vs. New England thing came to something of an end tonight. There are plenty of reasons for both sides to dislike each other for reasons other than deflated footballs, anyway.

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Super Bowl LI
TAGSNew England PatriotsNFL PLAYOFFSroger goodellSuper Bowl LI

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 7 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP