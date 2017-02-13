Tom Brady Is The GOAT

The Patriots Are Seeking A Ridiculous Trademark For Their Pursuit Of A Sixth Ring

02.13.17 2 hours ago 7 Comments

The New England Patriots, they of the five Super Bowl titles, have filed to trademark the phrase “Blitz For Six,” a slogan someone thought would be great as they purse championship No. 6 next season.

From the guy at ESPN that rewrites press releases from brands:

And last Tuesday, the same day that Belichick chanted “No Days Off” to the crowd at the team’s victory parade, the Patriots also filed to trademark that phrase.

The Patriots have been among the more aggressive organizations in terms of filing to protect phrases they endeavor to bring to market. The week before the Super Bowl, the team filed to trademark “Ignore The Noise.” In recent years, they received trademarks to “Do Your Job” and “We are all Patriots.”

