Roger Goodell Vs. Tom Brady

The NFL’s New Commercial Celebrating Equality And Love Sends A Wonderful Message

#NFL
02.15.17 44 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

The NFL isn’t known for being a particularly progressive sports league. The league has struggled in the past with how to properly deal with domestic abusers and has long been behind on science regarding head injuries.

However, it appears as though the NFL is at least making an effort when it comes to showing its openness to racial and sexual equality through the latest commercial with the Ad Council. In a new spot called “Fans of Love” within the Ad Council’s “Love Has No Labels” series, fans of all races and sexual orientations are shown on the Kiss Cam.

The ad was shot in Orlando at this year’s Pro Bowl and turns around the much maligned Kiss Cam, to promote love between same-sex couples, interracial couples and just generally all kinds of people.

It is a touching commercial and one that promotes an overwhelmingly positive message. It also, in being through the Ad Council and not being directly done by the NFL, lacks the overwhelming message of “LOOK WE CARE, SEE HOW GOOD WE ARE” that often plagues the NFL’s commercials intended to show the league’s progressive nature (see: literally any of their concussion technology/spotter ad spots).

(h/t Out Sports)

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSNFL

Around The Web

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 8 hours ago 30 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP