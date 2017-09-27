Getty Image

Donald Trump’s tweets calling for the firing of “son of a bitch” NFL players that kneel during the national anthem in a protest to bring attention to police brutality and racial inequality have been followed up by a large swathe of tweets explaining that NFL ratings are down. Mostly, as he seems to put it, because the game is “boring” now, and because of protests driving away patriotic fans. It turns out that, in Week 3 at least, the ratings were up bigly.

According to the New York Times and Pro Football Talk, Monday Night Football was up 3% from the same game last year, and 7% over last week, which is translated from a 9.8 share over 7.3 last week. Last year, the first four MNF games averaged a 6.5 rating, which was during election season.

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017