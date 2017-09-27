Week 3 Of The NFL Saw A Big Increase In Viewership Despite Protests And Trump’s Tweets

#Dallas Cowboys #Donald Trump #NFL
09.26.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Donald Trump’s tweets calling for the firing of “son of a bitch” NFL players that kneel during the national anthem in a protest to bring attention to police brutality and racial inequality have been followed up by a large swathe of tweets explaining that NFL ratings are down. Mostly, as he seems to put it, because the game is “boring” now, and because of protests driving away patriotic fans. It turns out that, in Week 3 at least, the ratings were up bigly.

According to the New York Times and Pro Football Talk, Monday Night Football was up 3% from the same game last year, and 7% over last week, which is translated from a 9.8 share over 7.3 last week. Last year, the first four MNF games averaged a 6.5 rating, which was during election season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dallas Cowboys#Donald Trump#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSdonald trumpNFL

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP