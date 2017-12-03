NFL Week 13 Point Totals: Beginning The Stretch Run In Style

#Philadelphia Eagles #NFL
12.03.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Thanksgiving weekend was (relatively) kind to us and, seemingly in the blink of an eye, the full third of the 2017 NFL season has arrived. It is certainly a grind at this point of the campaign, dealing with weather, varying degrees of effort and even full-fledged messes like the one transpiring in New York with Eli Manning. Still, we remain focused on the task at hand and, simply put, that is picking the correct side of NFL totals on a weekly basis.

Before arriving at this week’s selections, let’s review the action through 12 weeks.

  • Last Week: 3-2
  • Season: 33-27

Come get these winners.

49ers and Bears OVER 40.5 points

It is very weird for me to lead with an Over selection but we’re riding with Jimmy Garoppolo. It isn’t so much about being seduced by his brief appearance last week but more about San Francisco’s play-caller (Kyle Shanahan) being blessed with a functional NFL quarterback for the first time this season. Chicago’s offense isn’t exactly inspiring in opposition but the Niners’ defense isn’t exactly stifling either. In the end, I have some faith (with good projected weather) in these two offenses coming together for some reasonable numbers and Garoppolo’s first start in a new locale tips the scales for us.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Eagles#NFL
TAGSNFLOAKLAND RAIDERSPHILADELPHIA EAGLESPITTSBURGH STEELERS

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP