NFL Week 17 Point Totals: Applying Our Principles At The Finish Line

#Atlanta Falcons #Minnesota Vikings #NFL
12.28.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Week 16 was kind to Under bettors and, by proxy, benevolent with us in our quest to finish the 2017 NFL season on a high note. Of course, the train could leave the rails at any time but, with just one jam-packed week of action remaining, optimism reigns. We will be sticking with the principles that got us here and, at this point, it should go without saying that we are fading the public by openly rooting for punts and field goals. Still, we must check in on the full-season record before uncorking the last quintet of selections.

  • Last Week: 4-1
  • Season: 45-34-1

Come get these winners.

Texans and Colts UNDER 40.5 points

Somehow, Chuck Pagano’s team is riding a streak of seven consecutive Unders and thus, in short, we have to take them here. Throw in the Texans going 4-1 in their last five and some definitive sharp action… yeah, we have to do this.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Falcons#Minnesota Vikings#NFL
TAGSATLANTA FALCONSCAROLINA PANTHERSMINNESOTA VIKINGSNFLOAKLAND RAIDERS

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 8 hours ago 53 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP