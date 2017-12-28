NFL Week 17 Point Totals: Applying Our Principles At The Finish Line

Getty Image

Week 16 was kind to Under bettors and, by proxy, benevolent with us in our quest to finish the 2017 NFL season on a high note. Of course, the train could leave the rails at any time but, with just one jam-packed week of action remaining, optimism reigns. We will be sticking with the principles that got us here and, at this point, it should go without saying that we are fading the public by openly rooting for punts and field goals. Still, we must check in on the full-season record before uncorking the last quintet of selections.

Last Week: 4-1

Season: 45-34-1

Come get these winners.

Texans and Colts UNDER 40.5 points

Somehow, Chuck Pagano’s team is riding a streak of seven consecutive Unders and thus, in short, we have to take them here. Throw in the Texans going 4-1 in their last five and some definitive sharp action… yeah, we have to do this.