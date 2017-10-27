NFL Week 8 Point Totals: Mining The First Half For Value

Getty Image

For the second straight week, we fell victim to a brutal beat on a total. The Ravens and Vikings were well on their way toward an Under result until Baltimore scored its first touchdown of the game with 0:00 on the clock. From there, the team was forced to kick an utterly meaningless extra point and that pushed the total to 40 which was one half-point more than we could handle in this space.

Fortunately, our other selections performed quite well and that led to yet another winning week. It might not be sustainable to fire off winners at a 60 percent clip but, in short, that is exactly what we’ve done to this point. Before we get to the Week 8 slate, let’s check in on the results.

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 21-14

Let’s get greedy.

Vikings and Browns UNDER 19 points in the first half

There is nothing quite like rooting for abject sadness in England. This is a 9:30 a.m. ET kick-off between two teams that aren’t scaring anyone offensively and, honestly, the biggest fear is a ghastly pick-six from DeShone Kizer or whoever is playing quarterback for Cleveland. We’ll roll with the first half under as a more “true” outcome given that both teams could come out of the gate slowly but they couldn’t make this number low enough for me to avoid it.