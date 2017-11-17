The pure mention of the Alabama Crimson Tide is enough to invoke legitimate fear in the hearts of many college football fan bases. That comes with the territory given a decade of full-blown dominance in the Nick Saban era and it is no accident that the team from Tuscaloosa has claimed four national championships since the legendary head coach arrived on the scene in 2007.

While virtually no one questions the obscene performance of Saban and his program since he fled the Miami Dolphins for the college ranks, his arrival did bring forth a number of “What if?” questions that haunt multiple programs from coast to coast. Quite obviously, Saban’s mere presence at the college level (and especially in the SEC) has direct impact on the rest of the landscape when it comes to the movement of national titles, Heisman Trophies, and NFL Draft consideration.

Saban’s choice may have even affected the already memorable Tim Tebow era at Florida or some level of grand destiny beyond the gridiron. But where does it end?

Nick Saban may not have swung the balance of an entire decade of college football on his own but the amount of hypotheticals generated by his singular decision to vacate the NFL is genuinely awe-inspiring. In the video below, we break down just a few such questions and, make no mistake, there are many more to sift through if you really put your mind to it.