Odell Beckham Jr. may be known for his fiery demeanor on the field, but he has a way of nonverbally getting across his point these days.

Earlier this season, for example, he used touchdown celebrations to express his disdain for Donald Trump. In one celebration, he raised his fist. In the other, he pretended to be a dog peeing on a fire hydrant, alluding to Trump’s comments where he called protesting athletes of color like Colin Kaepernick a “son of a bitch.”

Though Beckham only admitted the connection in a single Twitter comment, to many it seemed clear what the message was. That’s why it was not a real surprise that many thought something else was going on when Beckham posted a video comparing himself to Tom Brady on his Instagram page on Wednesday.