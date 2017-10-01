Getty Image

After spending nine years behind bars, O.J. Simpson is once again a free man. The former NFL running back and alleged murderer was sentenced to prison due to his role in a Las Vegas armed robbery in 2007 and was granted parole in July of this year. The reactions at the time were expected, with many questioning what Simpson would do with his freedom and others showing their shock that the former NFL star was exiting prison after serving just the minimum of his sentence.

#BREAKINGNEWS OJ Simpson released on parole at 12:08am after 9 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/3ucmKxsf7L — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 1, 2017

While the media was on hand to cover Simpson’s exit from prison, it was without the fanfare that once followed him at the height of his murder trial in the mid-nineties. The 70-year-old walked out of the facility in the darkness, trying to hide his face from the cameras outside with his destination unknown to officials at this point according to the New York Times: