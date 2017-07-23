Colin Kaepernick Is Helping Parolees In A Big Way

A Mustached Former Olympian Who Was Once Homeless And Worked At Starbucks Won A Bloody UFC Bout

07.23.17

It was a good night for UFC light heavyweight Patrick Cummins at UFC Fight Night: Long Island. The mustachioed tough man won a blood-and-guts split decision over heavy handed New Yorker Gian Villante, taking some serious shots that left his eye a mess but didn’t stop him from pushing forward and pressuring for the win. Cummins celebrated the win with his fans on social media in an interesting way: by posting a selfie from the back of an ambulance.

This isn’t the first time Cummins has taken an ambulance selfie following a grueling battle in the Octagon. He took a similar picture after another razor thin decision victory in April, this one over up and coming Polish light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz.

