The Patriots Reportedly Picked Up Another Weapon For Tom Brady

#New England Patriots
03.10.17 1 hour ago

The New England Patriots have been active in free agency, adding to their secondary with a massive contract for Stephon Gilmore and some rumblings concerning former Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler. On Friday, however, Bill Belichick and company reportedly used the trade route to upgrade their roster in adding New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Dianna Russini of ESPN previously reported that the Patriots had discussed a deal involving Cooks in exchange for Butler. In this construction, though, New England adds a high-end weapon for Tom Brady on the outside without giving up anything of value from the 2016 roster that netted a Super Bowl title.

