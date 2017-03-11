The Patriots Reportedly Picked Up Another Weapon For Tom Brady

Getty Image

The New England Patriots have been active in free agency, adding to their secondary with a massive contract for Stephon Gilmore and some rumblings concerning former Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler. On Friday, however, Bill Belichick and company reportedly used the trade route to upgrade their roster in adding New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

TRADE! The Patriots have traded their #32 & 3rd #103 pick to the Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks & their 4th #118 pick per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2017

Dianna Russini of ESPN previously reported that the Patriots had discussed a deal involving Cooks in exchange for Butler. In this construction, though, New England adds a high-end weapon for Tom Brady on the outside without giving up anything of value from the 2016 roster that netted a Super Bowl title.