On Monday, the Chicago Cubs became the final professional sports team to visit the White House before Barack Obama‘s presidency comes to an end. Even though the President is a noted White Sox fan, it was the perfect way for Obama to kick off the final week of his time in the White House.

To celebrate the occasion – both the Cubs going to Washington and Obama winding down his time as the most powerful person on earth – Jordan Brand decided to hook Obama up with a special pair of sneakers. They’re incredible and, as you can see, they came in this special box that included the Presidential seal, the Jordan logo, and the Derek Jeter “Re2pect” logo.

As for the shoes themselves, they were apparently delivered to Obama by Cubs outfielder and Jordan Brand athlete Dexter Fowler. They’re black kicks with white soles and a white tongue that feature the Presidential seal. The coolest aspect, though, is that the shoes include Obama’s signature.