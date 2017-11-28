A ‘Price Is Right’ Contestant Wrongly Ran On Stage In Excitement After Losing A Pricing Game

11.28.17

” credit=”Twitter” credit_src=”

 

Cyber Monday is such a big deal these days that even the Price is Right aired a special episode to celebrate digital consumerism on Monday. And, perhaps fittingly, a millennial goofed up in a very public way during the show.

A contestant wrongly took the stage when they thought their bid got them off of Contestant’s Row during a pricing game where they were a full $71 dollars over the winning bid. It’s a tragedy of nerves, poor math, and the blind greed that only a system dedicated to the acquiring of goods at all costs can create.

The prize was a “smart backpack” with a tablet. I’m not sure what’s so smart about the backpack, but it’s a pretty decent prize because winning that prize is a vehicle to more lucrative Price is Right prizes. If you’re willing to pay the taxes on said prizes, that is. If you don’t deal well with second hand embarrassment, you might not want to watch the video below.

