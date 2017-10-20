Getty Image

The Oakland Raiders scored three touchdowns in the final minute to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Only one of them counted. They only needed one, though, and the final score was enough to beat the Chiefs and potentially save their season in the AFC West.

Michael Crabtree made a diving catch in the end zone on the third straight final play of the game, tying the game at 30 and setting up an extra point that gave Oakland a 31-30 win to cap a wild fourth quarter comeback.

That it came down to that catch, though, is an incredible fact that only the National Football League can manufacture. The final play of the game was arguably played three times — the first was a play that was set up by a defensive holding penalty called with no time left on the clock.