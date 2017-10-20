The Raiders And Chiefs Gave Us The NFL’s Craziest Final Minute Of The Year

#Thursday Night Football #Kansas City Chiefs #NFL
10.20.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

The Oakland Raiders scored three touchdowns in the final minute to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Only one of them counted. They only needed one, though, and the final score was enough to beat the Chiefs and potentially save their season in the AFC West.

Michael Crabtree made a diving catch in the end zone on the third straight final play of the game, tying the game at 30 and setting up an extra point that gave Oakland a 31-30 win to cap a wild fourth quarter comeback.

That it came down to that catch, though, is an incredible fact that only the National Football League can manufacture. The final play of the game was arguably played three times — the first was a play that was set up by a defensive holding penalty called with no time left on the clock.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thursday Night Football#Kansas City Chiefs#NFL
TAGSKANSAS CITY CHIEFSmichael crabtreeNFLOAKLAND RAIDERSTHURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP