If anyone knows that UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones can defeat the much bigger Brock Lesnar, it’s Randy Couture. Couture is a legend of MMA, partly because he himself moved up from the 205 pound division to take the UFC heavyweight championship at 45 years of age. He took the belt off the 265 pound Tim Sylvia and defended it against an equally monstrous Gabriel Gonzaga before finally being defeated by the even larger Lesnar. But Couture doesn’t think Lesnar would enjoy as significant of a size advantage with Jones.

“He doesn’t have to move very far, he’s a big guy at light heavyweight anyway,” Couture told TMZ Sports when asked about Jon’s chances. “I think he walks around at 230, 240 when he’s not in training camp getting ready to fight at 205. That’s bigger than I was when I fought Lesnar.”

Talk of Jones facing Lesnar heated up after the UFC champ called him out at UFC 214, saying “Brock Lesnar, if you wanna know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon!” Lesnar responded and sounded more than willing, but a USADA drug suspension means the earliest a fight between the two could happen is spring, and that’s right around WrestleMania.