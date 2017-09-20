Reebok Is Teaming With Huntsman To Make Brandin Cooks A Flexweave Suit

09.20.17 1 hour ago

Reebok x Huntsman

Tailored suits are great. Everyone looks good in a quality tailored suit. For professional athletes, a sense of fashion seems mandatory in this day and age. But even ordinary folks need a suit for the occasional wedding or funeral.

Getting a good suit is an investment in yourself and accepting the inevitability that you’ll eventually have to look nice at an event of some kind. Which is why Reebok pairing with a tailored suit company is such an interesting move. The shoemaker announced on Tuesday that it’s collaborating with London-based tailor Huntsman to come up with a tailored suit that incorporates an interesting bit of RBK’s proprietary shoe technology.

The two companies are pairing to make a custom suit for New England Patriots wideout Brandin Cooks that uses Reebok’s Flexweave technology, which it’s using on its newest shoe designs.

