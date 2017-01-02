Getty / YouTube

Steve Gleason had a little fun with running back Reggie Bush, his former Saints’ teammate, as the 2016 NFL regular season drew to a close. Bush signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills last August but didn’t see the playing field much this year, and his final stat line proves it: 12 carries for -3 yards. He’s the first non-quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger to register negative yards on more than ten carries. It’s been a rough year for sure for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

And Gleason couldn’t let Bush off without having a little fun – with a lot of love behind it.