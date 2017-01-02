Is This The New Deflategate?

Steve Gleason Burned Reggie Bush For His Negative Rushing Yards This Season

01.01.17 7 mins ago

Getty / YouTube

Steve Gleason had a little fun with running back Reggie Bush, his former Saints’ teammate, as the 2016 NFL regular season drew to a close. Bush signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills last August but didn’t see the playing field much this year, and his final stat line proves it: 12 carries for -3 yards. He’s the first non-quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger to register negative yards on more than ten carries. It’s been a rough year for sure for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

And Gleason couldn’t let Bush off without having a little fun – with a lot of love behind it.

TAGSREGGIE BUSHsteve gleason

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 3 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP