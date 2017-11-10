Getty Image

Richard Sherman‘s season is over. The Seattle Seahawks‘ star cornerback suffered a leg injury during the team’s 22-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. During a third-and-11 in the game’s third quarter, Sherman was matched up against Arizona receiver John Brown. Carson Palmer fired in a pass, Sherman tackled Brown past the line of scrimmage, and the All-Pro cornerback laid on the ground in pain.

Sherman was able to walk off after the injury, but he seemed like he knew right away what was up.

Richard Sherman is convinced he tore his Achilles. Following Tirico's lip read, you could see he told Bobby Wagner, "It's torn, it's torn." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 10, 2017

The Seahawks star got everything checked out and it was revealed that he suffered a ruptured achilles. Pete Carroll announced the injury after the game.