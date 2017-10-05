Rob Gronkowski Is Injured And Won’t Play Against The Bucs In A Juicy Matchup

#New England Patriots #NFL
10.05.17 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Tom Brady has thrown for more yards to Rob Gronkowski than anyone else in his long career. Gronk is a one-man wrecking crew, impossible to stop, and tonight against the Bucs, he was going to eat up all the yards and probably score. But now, after a late addition to the injury report with a thigh contusion, Gronk is out.

Get Dwayne Allen, fantasy players. But if you can’t pick him up, Austin Seferian-Jenkins could be a decent pickup ahead of the Jets-Browns game on Sunday. Ugly, but serviceable.

We now go to the regularly-scheduled fantasy heartbreak stemming from this late report, and from Gronk’s near-constant injury woes. Earlier this season it was a groin injury, now this. Not good.

