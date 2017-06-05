Rob And Rex Ryan Got Into A Scuffle And Choked A Guy At A Nashville Restaurant For Some Reason

Video from a bar scuffle in Nashville involving Rex and Rob Ryan… pic.twitter.com/DXtVNkiPxo — Tom Martin (@4TomMartin) June 5, 2017

Former Buffalo Bills coaching bro duo Rob and Rex Ryan have been living it up in Nashville for the Stanley Cup Finals, smashing cars for charity, drinking tall boys and eating taco bowls with reckless abandon. Rex has said he’s a massive bandwagon fan of whoever wins in the NHL, so they brought their personalities to the Predator fan club in what has been a consistently entertaining adoption of team fandom. Sadly, it went sour. No one ever expected their multi-hour visit to Nashville’s Margaritaville to turn to violence, but it did.

According to reports, the brothers Ryan spent hours at Margaritaville, talking to anyone who came up to them, until something went sour.

Rob and Rex Ryan are still posted up at Margaritaville, talking to everyone who walks past. pic.twitter.com/C0uqVKqWQF — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) June 4, 2017

Rob pulls free from his son in the next few clips, then moves in for more. The video cuts out there, and no reports have surfaced regarding any police intervention, so the fallout will probably come in the next few days.