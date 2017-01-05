Amanda Nunes Is Still Talking Trash After Dominating ‘Overrated’ Ronda Rousey

#UFC
01.05.17 21 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

Ronda Rousey got beatdown by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. It was supposed to be a comeback for the ages; instead Nunes wailed on an overmatched Rousey and the fight was stopped after 48 seconds.

There’s talk that will be Rousey’s final fight, as she now has limited options. Her coach thinks she should retire, as does her mom. Rousey is a millionaire many times over and retiring at 29 sounds pretty great to me.

But maybe Nunes will give Rousey a reason to come back for a rematch.

Fighting sports are great because victors are almost never humble, and Nunes proves that in an interview with TMZ Sports where she calls Rousey “overrated” and wonders how she ever had success in mixed martial arts.

