Ronda Rousey Is Looking Absolutely Jacked In New Training Camp Photos

It seems like Ronda Rousey has no interest in talking about her upcoming fight with Amanda Nunes on December 30th. Instead, she’ll let her fighting speak for her. And if her training pictures are any indication of what to expect, we’ll be seeing the fittest, meanest Ronda Rousey that’s ever stepped into the Octagon. Just look at the below photo of Ronda working the speed bag with muscles bulging every which way out from under her sports bra.

#FearTheReturn #dec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 pic by @ewillphoto A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:13pm PST

Ronda has clearly redoubled her efforts on becoming the best female fighter in the world, and part of that is a new nutrition, strength, and conditioning routine that looks like it’s doing wonders. Last week we learned that Rousey was already hovering a mere five pounds above the 135 pound bantamweight limit, where in the past she may have had a 20 pound cut ahead of her. Now these photos seem to show the weight difference isn’t costing her in the muscle department.