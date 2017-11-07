Former Cy Young Award Winner Roy Halladay Has Died In A Plane Crash

#Philadelphia Phillies #Toronto Blue Jays #MLB
11.07.17 59 mins ago

Getty Image

One of the greatest pitchers in baseball history has died. Roy Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, passed away in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40 years old.

The news was broken earlier in the day that a plane registered to Halladay had crashed. Shortly after, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County, Florida held a press conference confirming that Halladay had died.

Immediately after word of his passing went public, the Phillies tweeted out a brief statement about their former ace. Halladay threw a no-hitter and a perfect game with the franchise, and won a Cy Young Award with organization. The no-hitter came during his first career postseason start, as he took the mound for Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds and only allowed one runner to reach base.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Phillies#Toronto Blue Jays#MLB
TAGSMLBPHILADELPHIA PHILLIESROY HALLADAYTORONTO BLUE JAYS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP