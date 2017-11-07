Former Cy Young Award Winner Roy Halladay Has Died In A Plane Crash

Getty Image

One of the greatest pitchers in baseball history has died. Roy Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, passed away in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40 years old.

The news was broken earlier in the day that a plane registered to Halladay had crashed. Shortly after, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County, Florida held a press conference confirming that Halladay had died.

The deceased has been confirmed as Roy Doc Halladay. — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017

Immediately after word of his passing went public, the Phillies tweeted out a brief statement about their former ace. Halladay threw a no-hitter and a perfect game with the franchise, and won a Cy Young Award with organization. The no-hitter came during his first career postseason start, as he took the mound for Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds and only allowed one runner to reach base.