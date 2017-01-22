Getty Image

Yordano Ventura of the Kansas City Royals was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday morning, according to police.

#Royals pitcher @YordanoVentura Dead at 25 after fatal car accident earlier today, confirmed by #Dominican police force. Terrible news. #MLB — Cristian Moreno|ESPN (@CristianMorenoD) January 22, 2017

Indians prospect Andy Marte was also reportedly killed in an unrelated car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Black sunday for Dominican Republic baseball: Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte died in In different car accidents #RIP — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) January 22, 2017

Ventura, 25, is now the third Major League Baseball player to be tragically killed in a vehicular accident in his 20s since 2014, along with Oscar Taveras and Jose Fernandez. Ventura was among the leaders of the efforts to pay tribute to both Taveras and Fernandez after their deaths in 2014 and 2016.

He dedicated his 2014 World Series Game 6 start to Taveras, wearing Taveras’ initials and numbers on his glove, cleats and cap. In that game, Ventura pitched seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits in a 10-0 Royals win over the Giants. Although the Royal would lose that Series in seven games, he was once again a supernova for them in the 2015 postseason, as he helped the Royals to their first World Series win since 1985.