Russell Wilson On Young Quarterbacks, Pete Carroll, And Why He Loves Seattle

10.28.17 52 mins ago

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are quite possibly the most stable franchise in the NFC. Since his rookie season, Wilson has led the team to five straight postseason appearances, two Super Bowls and one championship. The team’s relentless defense, and Wilson’s versatility on offense, is a signature of their dominance.

It’s just hard to play against the Seahawks, especially in Seattle. And even in one of the weirdest NFL seasons in recent memory, where it seems there are few good teams and even fewer elite ones, the Seahawks remain the best of the NFC West. But off the field, Wilson is one of football’s most interesting athletes. He’s good at talking about sponsors, parsing the relationship between a community and the sports teams it roots for and even what makes Pete Carroll the perfect coach for the Seahawks.

Wilson spoke with Uproxx during the team’s bye week to discuss playing quarterback, fake mustaches, and what makes playing for the Seahawks special.

What’s this season been like for you so far? I know it’s still early, but at this point most teams know what they have and their chances at making the postseason. How are you feeling?

You always want to elevate week to week. You want to keep building and growing, and that’s what we’re doing right now. We’re fortunate to be in first place in the NFC West right now, which is a big deal. And we had the bye week this week but we’re a really tight-knit group. Our whole team is close. And we’re excited about the rest of the season and getting ready to roll.

The reality is that you always want to get to December with a chance. A chance to go to the playoffs and from there go win. So we’ve been fortunate the past five years, you know, we’ve won a lot of of football games. And we’ve been able to play in two Super Bowls and win one. And go to the playoffs every single year. So it’s a lot of hard work to do that. But we know that journey. We know what it takes to get there. So we’re in the process of that right now.

