Shannon Sharpe is a 3-time Super Bowl champion and longtime Denver Bronco who enjoyed what he saw out of his former team on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

He’s also a respected commentator on Fox Sports these days, and on Monday he brought his unabashed team pride with him on the air to hilarious effect. Sharpe brought some Black and Mild cigars on the set to help him razz his coworkers about their favorite football teams losing in Week 4.

Fox Sports videos on YouTube jump right into the debate and miss all the fun stuff, but luckily plenty of internet denizens captured video of the show’s opening.