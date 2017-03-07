This Snowboarder Got Impaled Through The Face By A Branch And Seemed Very Chill About It

03.07.17 15 mins ago

GoFundMe

It doesn’t take much to get hurt snowboarding but getting impaled by a tree branch is a bit much.

This extremely horrifying snowboarding accident that happened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. A 29-year-old ski instructor named Natty Hagood tried to go through some trees on a run and instead had a tree go through him.

As first reported by the Idaho State Journal, Hagood was surprisingly good-natured about a tree branch puncturing his lip in two very different places.

Hagood thought he could “bash through” some trees but instead ran into said trees.

“I thought maybe my chinstrap got pushed up into my face, so I tried to brush it off and that’s when I felt the stick,” he said. “So, I shook left to right and saw the stick moving in my peripherals. I reached out and grabbed it and wiggled it before realizing it was pretty far in there.”

That was when Hagood had his first aha-moment. He said, “Holy crap, I just got impaled. And then I yelled over to Pete, ‘Hey look I got a new piercing.’”

Apparently, the incident occurred so quickly that Hagood experienced zero pain from the impalement, which left an 18-inch long timber branch gouged through one side of his lip and sticking out the other.

Yeah so… here’s what that kind of thing looks like. It is very gross.

TAGSgrossskiing
