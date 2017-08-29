ESPN/Uproxx

For Willie Ebersol, there’s a big difference between telling a story and telling somebody what happened. It’s an important perspective to have if you’re a documentary filmmaker, especially if you’ve been asked to add to ESPN’s “30 For 30” catalog.

The ESPN’s “30 For 30” series has grown and changed since it first broadcasted Kings Ransom in 2009. The series has expanded to the point where it has a podcast and three volumes of documentaries. The growth of the brand has allowed the series to tackle different sports stories in a variety of ways, even when the game itself is merely the backdrop to the real story.

Strike Team —the latest in the “30 For 30 Shorts” series — is one of those stories. Directed by Ebersol, the short is one of two features involving Washington’s NFL franchise that the network will premiere on the same night. September 12’s double feature starts at 8 p.m. with John Dorsey’s Year of the Scab, which tells the story of Washington’s 1987 squad during the NFL’s players strike.

After that airs, the 24-minute Strike Team captures a very different moment in team history from the same era. Ebersol’s team took lessons they learned from making a “30 For 30” about the rise and fall of the XFL and applied them to a different medium. Shorter, and with the football itself serving as the backdrop for one of the more interesting sting operations in American history, Strike Team is a documentary made of footage shot during the planning and execution of a clever US Marshals operation.

On December 15, 1985, Washington hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at RFK Stadium. Marshals lured hundreds of fugitives into their grasp using a contest where the criminals had “won” free tickets to the game, hoping they would show up to claim them and get arrested along the way.

The documentary is full of old footage from the planning, execution and aftermath of the sting. It also has some tremendous mustaches.

“It’s so rare for a documentary to actually place an audience inside an event from over 30 years ago,” director Willie Ebersol said. “But after discovering a treasure trove of never-before-seen footage, we were able to give viewers a front row seat to this fun and wild operation, from conception to execution, making sure to not miss a single epic 80’s mustache along the way.”

Ebersol spoke with Uproxx about directing the film and how he framed a police procedural in a “30 For 30” where the game itself isn’t nearly as interesting as what’s happening elsewhere that Sunday. He also shared an exclusive clip of the sting as it first unfolds, giving us a look at what we’ll see on September 12 when Strike Team premieres.