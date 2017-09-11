With thousands displaced and millions potentially affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma, NFL football reinforces its place as America’s game with NBC choosing to stream Sunday Night Football to all fans for free. It’s a thoughtful and “the least they can do” type of gesture from NBC, who is sending fans to NBCSports.com to tune into the divisional matchup between the Giants and Cowboys.
Every Sunday Night Football always streams for free. They usually put up a 45 minute time limit, but if you switch browsers or just totally clear your cache and cookies, the time resets.
It’s not fn working