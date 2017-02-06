Getty Image

Donald Trump picked his friend Tom Brady’s team to win the Super Bowl, but he left his own party before the game ended.

The 45th president of the United States left his viewing party by 9 p.m. eastern time, which would be during the halftime show shortly after Brady thew a back-breaking interception that put the Falcons up 21-3.

Pool: Trump is done watching the game pic.twitter.com/I3MKmzZsXA — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 6, 2017

Trump missed Brady—a very positive person who isn’t sure what’s going on outside of NRG Stadium these days—fall further behind the Falcons in his seventh Super Bowl appearance.

I’m sure they’ll chat about it on the phone someday, like friends are wont to do.