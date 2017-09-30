Tennessee’s Center Gave Us A Sequel To The Butt Fumble Against Georgia

09.30.17 1 hour ago

Tennessee broke out the checkerboard design in the stands at Neyland Stadium on Saturday as they hosted No. 7 Georgia. They didn’t give the home fans much to cheer for in the first half, though.

Georgia broke out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, but got a big break when Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm threw a pass that was intercepted by Vols corner Justin Martin.

It was a huge opportunity for Tennessee, who set up at Georgia’s 27. After a 2-yard John Kelly run, though, disaster struck.

