Sticking rookies with a massive restaurant bill is something of a well-known tradition in the NFL, albeit a callous and occasionally cruel one. The Dallas Cowboys have ceased the practice, but the Houston Texans appear to be going strong with it. After their season-saving win over the Jaguars, the team went to Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Houston, and stuck fifth-round rookie K.J. Dillon (and hopefully other first-years) with this check:
Who Are The Top 5 NFL Contenders For The Super Bowl?
If I owned a restaurant and saw an NFL team bus unloading in my parking lot… Jimmy would salute. Totally.
To be fair about those side dishes, they are big enough to split between two normal people. I want to know who ordered the Caesar Salad. Was that you, Wilfork?
Eh, that’s nothing special. In my younger days I was a floor manager/auditor for a high end strip club. We had a guy that would come in and spend $40-$60 grand (owned a sports nutrition company). NBC executive came in and spent almost $70 grand.
I think it’s generally understood that sex costs more than food. Well, good sex vs good food at least