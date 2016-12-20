Who Are The Top 5 NFL Contenders For The Super Bowl?

#NFL
12.20.16

Getty Image

Sticking rookies with a massive restaurant bill is something of a well-known tradition in the NFL, albeit a callous and occasionally cruel one. The Dallas Cowboys have ceased the practice, but the Houston Texans appear to be going strong with it. After their season-saving win over the Jaguars, the team went to Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Houston, and stuck fifth-round rookie K.J. Dillon (and hopefully other first-years) with this check:

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSHAZINGHOUSTON TEXANSNFL

