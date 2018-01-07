Tom Brady Addresses The ESPN Piece That Has Him, Bill Belichick, And Robert Kraft At Odds

#New England Patriots #Tom Brady #NFL
01.07.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

As more teams fall through the first slate of Wild Card games, ESPN has released an exposé alleging that the end may be near in a different way for the perennial Super Bowl favorite Patriots. In ESPN’s piece, author Seth Wickersham paints a picture of a team controlled by three egos: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft. Brady’s insistence on playing into his 40s and Kraft’s loyalty to the quarterback that delivered him a dynasty has slammed head first into Belichick’s tightly-controlled ship.

The lengthy behind-the-scenes look at the most successful football franchise of the last two decades has ruffled feathers with its lack of an on-the-record source, and the Patriots released a statement rejecting the contents of the article, basically saying all is fine in Patriotsland.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Tom Brady#NFL
TAGSNew England PatriotsNFLTOM BRADY

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 4 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP