Getty Image

As more teams fall through the first slate of Wild Card games, ESPN has released an exposé alleging that the end may be near in a different way for the perennial Super Bowl favorite Patriots. In ESPN’s piece, author Seth Wickersham paints a picture of a team controlled by three egos: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft. Brady’s insistence on playing into his 40s and Kraft’s loyalty to the quarterback that delivered him a dynasty has slammed head first into Belichick’s tightly-controlled ship.

The lengthy behind-the-scenes look at the most successful football franchise of the last two decades has ruffled feathers with its lack of an on-the-record source, and the Patriots released a statement rejecting the contents of the article, basically saying all is fine in Patriotsland.