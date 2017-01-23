Tom Brady is headed to the Super Bowl. Again.
It’s Brady’s seventh trip to the Super Bowl (he’s 4-2 in his previous six trips) and the road through the AFC playoffs felt terrifyingly easy for Brady and the Pats as they rolled through the Texans and Steelers. After the Patriots 36-17 thumping of the Steelers on Sunday to win the AFC Championship, Brady allowed himself to have some fun in the locker room.
Brady snapped a picture with his backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett — both of whom filled in for Brady as he served a four-game suspension to start the season — to post to Instagram and then referenced The Hangover by detailing how his “Wolfpack” came together.
You guys might not know this, but I consider myself a bit of a loner. I tend to think of myself as a one-man wolf pack. But when the Patriots brought Jimmy in, I knew he was one of my own. And my wolf pack – it grew by one, so where there two – there were two of us in the wolf pack. I was alone first in the pack and then Jimmy joined in later. And nine months ago, when the Patriots introduced me to Jacoby, I thought 'Wait a second, could it be?' And I knew for sure- I just added another guy to my wolf pack. So today, I make a toast! Blood brothers!
We learned two things from this post. Tom Brady does appear to have a sense of humor and he is a fan of at least the first Hangover movie.
I would love to know what other movies Brady is a fan of, because I like to know strange, mundane details about athletes. He was in one of the Ted movies and Entourage, so we know he’s boys with Pats fan Mark Wahlberg (although, I wonder if he’s loyal enough to pretend to have liked Max Payne), but I need non-Marky Mark movie takes from Tom Brady.
What are his feelings towards the Fast and Furious franchise? What about the new xXx movie? Really, I just want to know his (and everyone else’s) thoughts on Vin Diesel.
