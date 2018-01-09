Getty Image

Tom Brady might be in the news because he is or is not at odds with other members of the New England Patriots dynasty, but one thing that is certain is that you’ll see a lot more of him on Facebook very soon.

Brady let documentary filmmaker Gotham Chopra get an in-depth look at his life, the result of which is ‘Tom vs. Time.’ The show focuses on Brady’s race against time, which is to say the ability to play quarterback well into your 40s. It’s clearly a passion of his, as the 40-year-old has reportedly said he’d like to play into his mid-40s, and thus far he’s performed pretty well as an athlete in his fourth decade on the planet.

Gotham, Deepak Chopra’s son, created the six-part series that will air on Facebook’s Watch video platform. Here’s the trailer, while the rest of the series is set to come out later this month.