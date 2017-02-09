Tom Brady Is The GOAT

This Mic’d Up Falcons Player Was Nervous About A Tom Brady Comeback When The Super Bowl Was 21-0

#Super Bowl LI
02.09.17 1 min ago

When the Atlanta Falcons went up 21-0 on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, even the most cautious Falcons fans allowed themselves to believe for a moment that this would actually be the year.

It wasn’t just that the Falcons had a three-score lead, it was the manner in which they got there. The offense was moving the ball and not making mistakes, and the third touchdown came on a Tom Brady pick-six with the Patriots driving. It was a moment that seemed too good not to be meaningful, with Brady lying prone on the ground after failing to tackle Robert Alford. Despite that, even Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel knew better than to be too confident in a conversation with Sanu on the sidelines following the interception.

“They ain’t never met nothing like this,” Sanu said.
“It is Tom Brady, though,” Gabriel said.
“I know, I know,” said Sanu. “I’m never comfortable. We might have to put up 40-somethin’ on their ass, but I’m saying they ain’t never seen something like this.”

That caution from Gabriel proved to be wise as Brady and the Patriots stormed back from what got up to a 25-point deficit to complete the largest comeback in Super Bowl history in overtime.

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI
TAGSATLANTA FALCONSSuper Bowl LITOM BRADY

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP