Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is the projected top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and Garrett, a Dallas Cowboys fan, would really prefer to stay in the state of Texas rather than go to Cleveland.

Garrett, in a video posted by ESPN.com, begged Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade Tony Romo and some picks to Cleveland for the top pick so he can help Dallas on the pursuit of a championship.

“I’m speaking to you, Jerry,” Garrett said. “Mr. Garrett, make it happen. Dak Prescott leads our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks, and give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up. Please, I’d love to play in Dallas, just make it happen.”

There will be plenty of people that slam Garrett for this video, as players are supposed to simply be happy to have the opportunity to play in the NFL, but I dig it. I’m a Browns fan and even I can’t blame Garrett for not wanting to be a part of that franchise, but this isn’t even about not wanting to be in Cleveland, it’s about wanting to play for Dallas.

Garrett sees an opportunity to create a path to play for his dream team and he’s going to push for it. He’s not wrong in noting that Dak Prescott is the quarterback of the present and future, and the Browns are just dumb enough to possibly trade away the No. 1 pick for an aging Tony Romo and some picks in hopes of a quick fix to their losing ways.