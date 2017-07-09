Dana White Calls On Travis Browne To Retire Following Fourth Loss In A Row At UFC 213

UFC heavyweight Travis Browne’s downward spiral continued on Saturday at UFC 213 with his fourth loss in a row, putting him at 2-6 since 2014. Personally, things seem pretty all right … he recently got engaged to Ronda Rousey during a vacation in Hawaii. But professionally, he continues to lose fights he should be able to win. Fights he is winning, right up until something goes wrong for him and his opponent’s hand gets raised in the end.

That’s exactly how things unfolded again at UFC 213 against Russian submission specialist Oleksiy Oliynyk. Oliynyk is experiencing a career resurgence since returning to the UFC two years ago, but still hasn’t cracked the heavyweight top 10 rankings. It should have been a relatively easy win for Browne, who has wins over legends like Alistair Overeem and Josh Barnett on his resume. Instead, Browne looked exhausted halfway through the second round and followed Oliynyk to the canvas where ‘The Boa Constrictor’ lived up to his name and finished Brown with a smothering neck crank.

