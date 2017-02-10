Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Had An All-Time Twitter Meltdown Over Donald Trump

02.10.17

Getty Image

Remember Trevor Bauer? He is the Cleveland Indians pitcher that damaged his team’s chances of winning a World Series last year when he sliced his pitching hand open while playing with a drone. Bauer ended up bleeding everywhere and was removed during the first inning of Game 3 of the ALCS.

He returned in time for the World Series, where he took two of the team’s four losses by allowing 12 hits and five earned runs in 7.2 innings across two starts.

Proving he could still take an ‘L,’ Bauer went on a Twitter rant late Thursday that revealed he may not understand how Twitter works while announcing that “almost all” of his teammates support Donald Trump. This is the tweet that started it:

Does he think his actual phone and the actual Twitter company are forcing stories onto his iPhone? Is it possible he doesn’t see any right-leaning, pro-Trump stuff because he follows 15 people on Twitter and none of them are political? Is he expecting discourse on presidential executive orders from Faux Gruden? “That judge that overturned the order just gets it!”

