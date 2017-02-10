Remember Trevor Bauer? He is the Cleveland Indians pitcher that damaged his team’s chances of winning a World Series last year when he sliced his pitching hand open while playing with a drone. Bauer ended up bleeding everywhere and was removed during the first inning of Game 3 of the ALCS.
He returned in time for the World Series, where he took two of the team’s four losses by allowing 12 hits and five earned runs in 7.2 innings across two starts.
Proving he could still take an ‘L,’ Bauer went on a Twitter rant late Thursday that revealed he may not understand how Twitter works while announcing that “almost all” of his teammates support Donald Trump. This is the tweet that started it:
Does he think his actual phone and the actual Twitter company are forcing stories onto his iPhone? Is it possible he doesn’t see any right-leaning, pro-Trump stuff because he follows 15 people on Twitter and none of them are political? Is he expecting discourse on presidential executive orders from Faux Gruden? “That judge that overturned the order just gets it!”
Yeeeaaah…being smart is like being cool or having a large penis. If it were true, it would be obvious and you wouldn’t have to TELL people.
Bauer seems to be a bit of a math nerd (he went viral previously for helping a young fan with her math homework on Twitter). You can be really smart at one thing (in Bauer’s case, math) and really not smart in others.
We really need to stop being surprised that baseball players are overwhelmingly conservative. The demographics alone should make that obvious. Baseball is largely white, largely without college educations, and most popular in the south where it’s warm enough to play year round. (To be fair, Bauer doesn’t meet those stereotypes having grown up in North Hollywood and attended UCLA)
690%? He must have gone to the same highly educated university as Scott Steiner. The numbers don’t lie!