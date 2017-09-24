Getty Image

Facing steady protests from the NFL on Sunday, Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of the league and players who choose to protest during the national anthem on Saturday night. As a result of the increased criticism from The White House, several owners and coaches also joined players in showing support for the protests online.

The president’s latest comments came late on Saturday night alongside his latest threats against North Korea, adding to surreal nature of the moment. He echoes much of what he said during his rally appearance on Friday night, adding a call to fans to boycott the league until owners and coaches decide to “fire or suspend” players who protest. He also decides to lean on ratings, one of his favorite topics, to point out that the NFL should back the United States instead of the players he feels are “disrespecting” the flag:

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

It even became a topic of discussion on the Sunday talk show circuit, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin standing by the president’s comments and adding more wrinkles to the discussion by questioning when they can express their first amendment rights according to ABC News: