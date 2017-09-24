Facing steady protests from the NFL on Sunday, Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of the league and players who choose to protest during the national anthem on Saturday night. As a result of the increased criticism from The White House, several owners and coaches also joined players in showing support for the protests online.
The president’s latest comments came late on Saturday night alongside his latest threats against North Korea, adding to surreal nature of the moment. He echoes much of what he said during his rally appearance on Friday night, adding a call to fans to boycott the league until owners and coaches decide to “fire or suspend” players who protest. He also decides to lean on ratings, one of his favorite topics, to point out that the NFL should back the United States instead of the players he feels are “disrespecting” the flag:
It even became a topic of discussion on the Sunday talk show circuit, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin standing by the president’s comments and adding more wrinkles to the discussion by questioning when they can express their first amendment rights according to ABC News:
“This isn’t about Democrats. It’s not about Republicans. It’s not about race; it’s not about free speech. They can do free speech on their own time,” the treasury secretary said. “This is about respect for the military and first responders and the country.”
“but many stay away because they love our country”
Huh? More fucking nonsense.
Interesting tipping point for the NFL as a business. How much do Trump supporters or people that disagree with the current form of flag protest contribute the bottom line of the NFL? I would imagine anyone loyal to the president would stay away from the NFL at this point, at least in terms of a television audience. Is that number significant enough to make the nfl bow to change conservative political pressure? Either way, this will speak volumes politically in this country.
Do you actually believe that there is that much conservative blowback to this? This is a party that’s polling at 30ish% with the people.
It will certainly be interesting to see if Trump’s dumbass comments have any impact on league viewership today. I’m of the mind that this will have the opposite effect and people will rally support for the NFL to spite Trump. Then again, I live on the east coast and I was sure he’d never be President…
It’s still the highest grossing sport in the US. I think they’ll be fine. Remember how a conservative boycott took down Starbucks? Oh wait…
