On Saturday night, UFC 217 hit Madison Square Garden, and was headlined by one of the most anticipated pure MMA fights of the year. (We have to make that distinction, thanks to McGregor vs. Mayweather.) Georges St-Pierre returned to fight for the first time in four years, looking to solidify his place in the argument for the greatest of all time.

GSP took on UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping in the main event, and they already had two tough act to follow after two title changes on the main card. First, Rose Namajunas defeated the previously untouchable Joanna Jędrzejczyk in the first round to become the new Women’s Strawweight Champion.