Georges St-Pierre Chokes Out Michael Bisping To Cap Off A Night Of Upsets And Title Changes At UFC 217

#MMA #UFC
11.05.17 38 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

On Saturday night, UFC 217 hit Madison Square Garden, and was headlined by one of the most anticipated pure MMA fights of the year. (We have to make that distinction, thanks to McGregor vs. Mayweather.) Georges St-Pierre returned to fight for the first time in four years, looking to solidify his place in the argument for the greatest of all time.

GSP took on UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping in the main event, and they already had two tough act to follow after two title changes on the main card. First, Rose Namajunas defeated the previously untouchable Joanna Jędrzejczyk in the first round to become the new Women’s Strawweight Champion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAUFCufc 217

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 6 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP