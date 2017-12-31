UFC 219 Results: Cyborg Tops Holm Nurmagomedov Dominates Barboza

12.31.17 3 hours ago

UFC

The final UFC show of 2017 puts a stamp on two divisions in flux. The women’s featherweight division gets its first official title defense after a weird year in which its original title holder, Germaine de Randamie, vacated the belt which was subsequently scooped up by the world’s toughest woman, Cris Cyborg. No one has truly come near challenging Cyborg in MMA in the last decade, but Holly Holm isn’t just anyone. A win tonight makes her the first woman to hold two belts in two different weight divisions, and a win over Ronda Rousey and Cyborg basically locks her into a UFC Hall of Fame induction.

Then there’s Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza. Winner gets Tony Ferguson? Or is it the winner of Ferguson vs. Conor McGregor?

Here are your full results.

Main Card

-Cris Cyborg def. Holly Holm via unanimous decision. What a fight! Check out our recap here.

-Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Edson Barboza via one-sided beatdown (unanimous decision). Check out the replays and our full recap of this incredibly impressive performance here!

-Dan Hooker def. Marc Diakiese via guillotine choke submission (round 3)

