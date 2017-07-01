UFC Adds Snoop Dogg To Commentary Booth For New Weekly Fight Series

Getty Image

The upcoming Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series just got a dose of celebrity injected into it leading up to its July 11th debut on UFC Fight Pass. According to a statement on UFC.com, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg will be providing commentary for the weekly fight event, which pits unsigned prospects against each other for a shot at the big show.

“I’m a big fan of UFC and looking forward to joining the team to bring my unique take on all the action,” Snoop Dogg said in the statement. “Ya’ll in for a brand new experience with Dogg on the mic.”

Snoop will be joined in the booth by UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, who sounds like he’s ready with more than enough West rap references to Coast through the eight weeks of fights.

“I can’t wait to call fights with the Cali legend Snoop Dogg,” UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber said. “Snoop is on another level. Hope he brings the gin because I’ll bring the juice, laid back.”

Faber isn’t kidding. For years he used to walk out to 2pac and Dre’s California Love, to the point where the UFC refused to let him change songs. As for Snoop, he’s got a little bit of experience calling fights. The UFC recently had him in studio giving his thoughts on some of their athletes and match ups (probably to see if they wanted to go ahead and hire him fully time).