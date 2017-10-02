Getty Image

The city of Las Vegas suffered a terrible tragedy on Sunday night after a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. With 58 dead and over 500 injured, the mass shooting will go down as the worst in modern US history.

The story has some extra resonance for those involved in mixed martial arts as Las Vegas is home to UFC headquarters and several major gyms. Disturbing footage from the night of the attack is full of street corners and hangouts familiar to anyone who has been to Sin City to catch a fight.

UFC president and Las Vegas resident Dana White has been helping spread critical information over social media following the attack, and now it has been confirmed that the promotion will be making a $1 million donation to the families of victims to help them through this tough time.