Many wondered whether it was a good idea for Michael Bisping to come back to action a mere 21 days after a hard fight with Georges St-Pierre that ended with him getting choked out. It didn’t help that his quick turnaround fight opponent was Kelvin Gastelum, who has been tearing up the middleweight division despite technically being a chubby welterweight.

But we witnessed once again why he’s such a force at 185 in this fight. Gastelum hit Bisping with a huge overhand left that dropped the former middleweight champ to the canvas and resulted in their bout being stopped at 2:30 of round one. It was lights out for Bisping, who had been doing a decent job of sorting out Kelvin’s distance and was starting to land with some precise shots. But power beat precision tonight, and Gastelum’s run up the ladder continues. Let’s hope Bisping takes more time off to get his senses back before returning for a retirement fight in 2018.

After the win, Gastelum offered up his services to fight interim middleweight champ Robert Whittaker in Australia … so you can add him to the list of people who think GSP is going to drop the middleweight title rather than defend it. Not a bad bet, and following up a great KO of the former 185 pound champ with a demand to fight the soon to be new 185 pound champ was smart. Let’s see how it plays out.

Make sure you check out the rest of the results and highlighs below because UFC Shanghai was fire! Li Jingliang, Zabit Magomedsharipov, and Shamil Abdurakhimov were particularly impressive to watch. Overall it was a good night for China with Jingliang, Yan Xiaonan, Wang Guan, Song Yadong, and Kenan Song all earning wins.

Li Jingliang def. Zak Ottow by TKO – R1

Jingliang's wife is so excited for him that she has no idea how crooked her glasses are. #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/UWYavCtyvc — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 25, 2017

Wang Guan def. Alex Caceres by Decision (Split)

How did Caceres survive the end of that round?!?! Left landed FLUSH! #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/Ac45zA5dFY — UFC (@ufc) November 25, 2017